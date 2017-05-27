Saturday's Games
(All times Eastern)
AHL Playoffs
Conference Finals
San Jose at Grand Rapids, 8 p.m.
(Grand Rapids leads series 3-1)
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 3 Texas 1
N.Y. Yankees 3 Oakland 2
Detroit (Fulmer 5-2) at Chicago White Sox (Holland 4-3)
Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 3-2) at Minnesota (Mejia 1-1)
Seattle (Lawrence 0-3) at Boston (Johnson 1-0)
Kansas City (Vargas 5-3) at Cleveland (Salazar 3-4)
Baltimore (Miley 1-2) at Houston (Keuchel 7-0) 7:15 p.m.
National League
Cincinnati (Arroyo 3-4) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-5)
San Diego (Richard 3-5) at Washington (Strasburg 5-1)
Arizona (Greinke 6-2) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-1)
Chicago Cubs (Lackey 4-4) at L.A. Dodgers (McCarthy 4-1) 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Cole 2-5), 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 4-3) at Colorado (Freeland 5-2), 9:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 3-4) at San Francisco (Blach 2-2), 10:05 p.m.
Interleague
L.A. Angels (Ramirez 4-3) at Miami (Nicolino 0-1)
---
MLS
Portland at Seattle
D.C. United at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
New England at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.
---