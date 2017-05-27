Sports

Saturday's Games

(All times Eastern)

AHL Playoffs

Conference Finals

San Jose at Grand Rapids, 8 p.m.

(Grand Rapids leads series 3-1)

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 3  Texas 1

N.Y. Yankees 3  Oakland 2 

Detroit (Fulmer 5-2) at Chicago White Sox (Holland 4-3)

Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 3-2) at Minnesota (Mejia 1-1) 

Seattle (Lawrence 0-3) at Boston (Johnson 1-0) 

Kansas City (Vargas 5-3) at Cleveland (Salazar 3-4) 

Baltimore (Miley 1-2) at Houston (Keuchel 7-0) 7:15 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati (Arroyo 3-4) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-5)

San Diego (Richard 3-5) at Washington (Strasburg 5-1)

Arizona (Greinke 6-2) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-1) 

Chicago Cubs (Lackey 4-4) at L.A. Dodgers (McCarthy 4-1) 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Cole 2-5), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 4-3) at Colorado (Freeland 5-2), 9:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 3-4) at San Francisco (Blach 2-2), 10:05 p.m.

Interleague

L.A. Angels (Ramirez 4-3) at Miami (Nicolino 0-1)

---

MLS

Portland at Seattle

D.C. United at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

New England at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.

---

