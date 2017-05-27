Sports

Scores and Schedule

Friday's Games

Memorial Cup

Semifinal at Windsor, Ont.

Erie 6 Saint John 3

---

AHL Playoffs

Syracuse 7 Providence 2

(Syracuse leads series 3-1)

Grand Rapids 6 San Jose 2

(Grand Rapids leads series 3-1)

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 7 Texas 6

Oakland 4 N.Y. Yankees 1

Boston 3 Seattle 0

Kansas City 6 Cleveland 4

Houston 2 Baltimore 0

Tampa Bay 5 Minnesota 2

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd., 1st game

Chicago White Sox 8 Detroit 2, 2nd game

National League

Cincinnati 5 Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Mets 8 Pittsburgh 1

Washington 5 San Diego 1

Arizona 4 Milwaukee 2 (10 innings)

Colorado 10 St. Louis 0

L.A. Dodgers 4 Chicago Cubs 0

Atlanta 2 San Francisco 0

Interleague

Miami 8 L.A. Angels 5

---

Major League Soccer

Toronto 5 Columbus 0

---

Saturday's Games

(All times Eastern)

AHL Playoffs

Conference Finals

San Jose at Grand Rapids, 8 p.m.

(Grand Rapids leads series 3-1)

---

MLB

American League

Oakland (Cotton 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 4-2), 1:05 p.m.

Texas (Darvish 5-2) at Toronto (Estrada 3-2), 1:07 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 5-2) at Chicago White Sox (Holland 4-3), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 3-2) at Minnesota (Mejia 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Lawrence 0-3) at Boston (Johnson 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Vargas 5-3) at Cleveland (Salazar 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Miley 1-2) at Houston (Keuchel 7-0), 7:15 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati (Arroyo 3-4) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-5), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Richard 3-5) at Washington (Strasburg 5-1), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 6-2) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lackey 4-4) at L.A. Dodgers (McCarthy 4-1), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Cole 2-5), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 4-3) at Colorado (Freeland 5-2), 9:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 3-4) at San Francisco (Blach 2-2), 10:05 p.m.

Interleague

L.A. Angels (Ramirez 4-3) at Miami (Nicolino 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

---

MLS

Portland at Seattle, 2:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

New England at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.

---

