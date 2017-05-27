Scores and Schedule
Friday's Games
Memorial Cup
Semifinal at Windsor, Ont.
Erie 6 Saint John 3
---
AHL Playoffs
Syracuse 7 Providence 2
(Syracuse leads series 3-1)
Grand Rapids 6 San Jose 2
(Grand Rapids leads series 3-1)
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 7 Texas 6
Oakland 4 N.Y. Yankees 1
Boston 3 Seattle 0
Kansas City 6 Cleveland 4
Houston 2 Baltimore 0
Tampa Bay 5 Minnesota 2
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd., 1st game
Chicago White Sox 8 Detroit 2, 2nd game
National League
Cincinnati 5 Philadelphia 2
N.Y. Mets 8 Pittsburgh 1
Washington 5 San Diego 1
Arizona 4 Milwaukee 2 (10 innings)
Colorado 10 St. Louis 0
L.A. Dodgers 4 Chicago Cubs 0
Atlanta 2 San Francisco 0
Interleague
Miami 8 L.A. Angels 5
---
Major League Soccer
Toronto 5 Columbus 0
---
Saturday's Games
(All times Eastern)
AHL Playoffs
Conference Finals
San Jose at Grand Rapids, 8 p.m.
(Grand Rapids leads series 3-1)
---
MLB
American League
Oakland (Cotton 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 4-2), 1:05 p.m.
Texas (Darvish 5-2) at Toronto (Estrada 3-2), 1:07 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 5-2) at Chicago White Sox (Holland 4-3), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 3-2) at Minnesota (Mejia 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Lawrence 0-3) at Boston (Johnson 1-0), 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Vargas 5-3) at Cleveland (Salazar 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Miley 1-2) at Houston (Keuchel 7-0), 7:15 p.m.
National League
Cincinnati (Arroyo 3-4) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-5), 4:05 p.m.
San Diego (Richard 3-5) at Washington (Strasburg 5-1), 4:05 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 6-2) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-1), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lackey 4-4) at L.A. Dodgers (McCarthy 4-1), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Cole 2-5), 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 4-3) at Colorado (Freeland 5-2), 9:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 3-4) at San Francisco (Blach 2-2), 10:05 p.m.
Interleague
L.A. Angels (Ramirez 4-3) at Miami (Nicolino 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
---
MLS
Portland at Seattle, 2:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
New England at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.
---