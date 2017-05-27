South Africa wins toss and bowls vs England in 2nd ODI

SOUTHAMPTON, England — South Africa captain AB de Villiers won the toss and opted to bowl against England in the second one-day international on Saturday in Southampton.

South Africa lost the first ODI by 72 runs at Headingley and made three changes in a bid to level the three-match series.

The 27-year-old left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj makes his ODI debut, replacing leg-spinner Imran Tahir, who returned unimpressive figures of 0-68 in the first match.

Dwaine Pretorius and Farhaan Berhardien also get their first game of the series instead of Wayne Parnell and JP Duminy, respectively.

England made one change and brought in Jake Ball in place of Chris Woakes, who is being rested as a precaution after muscle tightness in his right leg.

____

Lineups:

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jake Ball, Mark Wood.