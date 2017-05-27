Stosur wins all-Australian final in Strasbourg

STRASBOURG, France — Sam Stosur rallied past fellow Australian Daria Gavrilova 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 to win the Strasbourg International on Saturday and remain the top player in her country.

Gavrilova, who was chasing her first WTA title at the French Open warmup, would also have dethroned Stosur as the Australian No. 1 player with a win.

Stosur made the decisive break for a 4-2 lead in the decider after Gavrilova double-faulted. The 2011 U.S. Open champion served out to love to finish the nearly three-hour final.