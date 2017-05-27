Strasburg K's career-high 15, Nats down Padres 3-0

WASHINGTON — Stephen Strasburg dominated San Diego with a career-high 15 strikeouts while allowing three hits over seven innings as the Washington Nationals beat the Padres 3-0 on Saturday.

Strasburg (6-1) singled and scored Washington's first run on Bryce Harper's RBI grounder in the third inning. Michael A. Taylor hit a two-run homer for the second consecutive game.

San Diego's lineup offered little resistance against Strasburg the day after Max Scherzer dominated the Padres with 13 strikeouts in Washington's 5-1 win.

Strasburg struck out the side in the third and sixth and had at least two in the first six innings.

The right-hander previously struck out 14 batters twice including his Major League debut on June 8, 2010. He set a personal best by setting down Franchy Cordero in the seventh.

Matt Albers pitched the eighth and Koda Glover the ninth for his fifth save.

Clayton Richard (3-6) followed up his complete-game victory over the Diamondbacks on May 21 by allowing three runs and 10 hits over six innings.

One out after Anthony Rendon's leadoff single in the sixth, Taylor drove a pitch over the wall in centre field for his fourth homer of the season.

Washington has won two straight and five of six.

San Diego is 5-13 since May 9.

Strasburg registered his third win in as many starts. The San Diego native is 6-1 with a 2.93 ERA for his career against his hometown team.

He also matched the Padres' hit total thru five innings. After moving to third base following his leadoff single in third, Strasburg beat a throw home from first baseman Yangervis Solarte for a 1-0 lead.

San Diego loaded the bases with one out in the first following a single, a throwing error by first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and Cory Spangenberg's four-pitch walk. Strasburg ended the threat by striking out Austin Hedges on three pitches.

The Padres had two singles in the sixth, but Strasburg recorded strikeouts for the final two outs. Washington pitchers finished with 17 strikeouts.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: OF Manuel Margot was placed on the 10-day DL on Saturday retroactive to May 25 with a strained right calf. San Diego's primary centre fielder left Wednesday's game with calf soreness and was in a walking boot ahead of Friday's series opener. Cordero was called up from Triple-A El Paso. The outfielder made his Major League debut by striking out as a pinch-hitter in the seventh.

Nationals: 2B Daniel Murphy was out of the starting lineup for the second straight game. Chris Speier, serving as acting manager with Dusty Baker away this weekend to attend his son Darren's high school graduation in California, said Murphy was dealing with an illness but was available if needed.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Jhoulys Chacin (4-4, 5.74) is 2-4 with a 10.94 ERA in six road starts this season.

Nationals: RHP Joe Ross (2-0, 5.32) allowed one run and five hits over eight innings on May 23 against Seattle for his second victory.

