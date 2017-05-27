Taillon set for first rehab start since cancer surgery

Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Jameson Taillon is scheduled to begin a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment Sunday, less than three weeks after testicular cancer surgery.

Taillon is slated to start for Double-A Altoona in an Eastern League game at Erie. He had surgery May 8, five days after a loss at Cincinnati in which he allowed six runs in five innings.

A 25-year-old right-hander, Taillon is 2-1 with a 3.31 ERA in six starts. He was the second overall pick in the 2010 amateur draft behind Bryce Harper.