Taillon set for first rehab start since cancer surgery
Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Jameson Taillon is scheduled to begin a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment Sunday, less than three weeks after testicular cancer surgery.
Taillon is slated to start for Double-A Altoona in an Eastern League game at Erie. He had surgery May 8, five days after a loss at Cincinnati in which he allowed six runs in five innings.
A 25-year-old right-hander, Taillon is 2-1 with a 3.31 ERA in six starts. He was the second overall pick in the 2010 amateur draft behind Bryce Harper.
Left-hander Antonio Bastardo (left quadriceps strain) and right-hander Josh Lindblom (left side discomfort), were scheduled to begin rehab assignments Saturday at Triple-A Indianapolis.