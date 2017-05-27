Sports

Trout beats Fish: His 16th homer helps Angels past Miami 5-2

Miami Marlins' Christian Yelich is congratulated in the dugout after scoring during the first inning of an interleague baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, May 27, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI — Mike Trout hit his major league-leading 16th homer, and the Los Angeles Angels reached the .500 mark for the 12th time this season by beating Miami 5-2 Saturday.

Trout's first-inning homer into the beer garden in left field was estimated at 443 feet, which pleased a fair portion of the crowd at Marlins Park.

"Hate Fish Love Trout," read a sign held by an Angels fans.

J.C. Ramirez (5-3) limited Miami to an unearned run in seven innings and benefited from excellent defence . Bud Norris, who tweaked his right knee and left Friday's game after throwing only three pitches, gave up a homer to Marcell Ozuna in the ninth.

