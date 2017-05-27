Utley, McCarthy lead Dodgers over Cubs 5-0 for 8th win in 10

LOS ANGELES — Chase Utley drove in three runs with a pair of two-out singles, and Brandon McCarthy and Ross Stripling combined on a three-hitter that led the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Chicago Cubs 5-0 Saturday for their eighth win in 10 games.

Chicago has been shut out in three consecutive road games and held scoreless in four of its last six games away from Wrigley Field, scoring five runs in that span. The Cubs have not scored in 29 consecutive road innings, including a 3-0 defeat to St. Louis on May 14, and a 4-0 loss to the Dodgers on Friday night.