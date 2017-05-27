Warner, Johnson-Thompson lead Hypo Meeting after 1st day
GOETZIS, Austria — Canadian decathlete Damian Warner led the Hypo Meeting after the first five events on Saturday, while Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson built a slim lead in the women's heptathlon.
Eyeing his third win after 2013 and last year, Olympic bronze
The meet will be Warner's only international decathlon before the world championships in London in August.
In her first heptathlon since the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, Johnson-Thompson ran her second fastest 200