Baseball Capsules

WASHINGTON — Stephen Strasburg struck out a career-high 15 while allowing three hits over seven innings to lead the Washington Nationals over the Padres 3-0 on Saturday.

Strasburg (6-1) singled and scored Washington's first run on Bryce Harper's third-inning grounder, and Michael A. Taylor hit a two-run homer for the second consecutive game. Matt Albers and Koda Glover provided hitless relief, with Glover getting his fifth save.

Clayton Richard (3-6) gave up three runs and 10 hits in six innings.

ANGELS 5, MARLINS 2

MIAMI (AP) — Mike Trout hit his major league-leading 16th homer, a first-inning drive into the left field beer garden estimated at 443 feet.

J.C. Ramirez (5-3) limited Miami to an unearned run in seven innings.

Cameron Maybin put Los Angeles ahead to stay in the third when he tripled and scored on Andrelton Simmons' groundout. Maybin also singled, stole two bases and scored three times.

Vance Worley (0-2) allowed two runs and two hits in five innings.

RED SOX 6, MARINERS 0

BOSTON (AP) — Brian Johnson (2-0) pitched a five-hitter, struck out eight and walked none in his first big league appearance at Fenway Park, and Boston stretched its winning streak to a season-high six games. He became the first Red Sox pitcher to throw a shutout in his first Fenway start since Pedro Martinez on April 11, 1998.

Xander Bogaerts' RBI single triggered a three-run first inning and Bradley hit a two-run homer in the sixth

Rob Whalen (0-1) gave up five runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings in debut for Seattle, which has lost seven of eight.

YANKEES 3, ATHLETICS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie Jharel Cotton (3-5), brought up before the game, held the Yankees hitless until Matt Holliday's tiebreaking, two-run homer with two outs in the sixth. New York won with only two hits — the first time the Yankees have done that with so few at home since 1988.

Sabathia (5-2) gave up two runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings, struck out nine and walked three. He has won three straight starts for the first time since 2013.

Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge was in the right spot for a pair of key catches to boost the AL East leaders, who won with just two hits.

Dellin Betances escaped a second-and-third, one-out jam in the eighth, an inning that included the ejections of A's hitter Jed Lowrie and manager Bob Melvin for arguing strike three calls, and closed for his fifth save.

BLUE JAYS 3, RANGERS 1

TORONTO (AP) — Jose Bautista hit a three-run homer in the fifth off Yu Darvish (5-3) and Toronto matched its longest winning streak this season at five.

Shin-soo Choo homered on the first pitch of the game from Marco Estrada (4-2), who allowed four hits in six innings. Roberto Osuna threw a perfect ninth for his ninth save, completing a six-hitter.

WHITE SOX 3, TIGERS 0

TIGERS 4, WHITE SOX 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Buck Farmer (1-0) struck out a career-high 11 and allowed three hits in 6 1/3 innings of a doubleheader nightcap, getting his first big league win after going 0-6 with a 6.84 ERA in 32 games since his debut in 2014.

Yolmer Sanchez hit a two-run triple with one out in the ninth off Justin Wilson, who struck out Todd Frazier and rookie Adam Engel.

John Hicks and Victor Martinez homered for Detroit. Derek Holland (4-4) allowed seven hits and four walks in six innings.

Tyler Danish (1-0) worked around six walks in the opener while allowing three hits over five innings for his first major league win, and David Robertson finished the four-hitter for his sixth save in seven chances. Michael Fulmer (5-3) allowed nine hits in his first complete game this season.

Tim Anderson scored on a double play in the fifth, and Leury Garcia hit an RBI triple in the eighth and scored on Jose Abreu's single.

TWINS 5, RAYS 3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Brian Dozier hit a tiebreaking two-run homer off Tommy Hunter with two outs in the eighth, an inning that began when Danny Farquhar (2-2) walked Chris Gimenez.

Taylor Rogers (2-1) followed with a perfect bottom half, and Brandon Kintzler got his 13th save, despite a two-out home run by Colby Rasmus.

PHILLIES 4, REDS 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tommy Joseph hit a solo homer in the fourth inning and a game-ending single in the ninth off Michael Lorenzen (3-1) as Philadelphia won for the third time in 13 games. Cesar Hernandez and Michael Saunders also homered for the Phillies.

Hector Neris (2-2) pitched the ninth, combining with Edubray Ramos, Pat Neshek and Joaquin Benoit for 3 2/3 shutout innings.

BREWERS 6, DIAMONDBACKS 1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Chase Anderson (3-1) didn't allow a hit until Nick Ahmed singled up the middle off the glove of second baseman Eric Sogard leading off the eighth. On Aug. 16, 2015, Ahmed blooped a single to right- centre leading off the eighth inning for the Diamondbacks' first hit against Atlanta's Shelby Miller.

Anderson (3-1), who then left, struck out a career-high 11 and walked three, throwing a career-high 114 pitches.

Jett Bandy hit a three-run double off Zack Greinke (6-3) in the fourth, and Jesus Aguilar homered. Arizona had won its previous five games.

ROYALS 5, INDIANS 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Alex Gordon hit a tying single off Boone Logan in the sixth inning and scored on Alcides Escobar' two-run double against Nick Goody. Danny Salazar (3-5) walked Whit Merrifield starting the inning.

Jason Vargas (6-3) allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings. Kelvin Herrera worked the ninth for his second save in two days and No. 11 on the season.

DODGERS 5, CUBS 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chase Utley drove in three runs with a pair of two-out singles, Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer in a four-run fifth inning and Brandon McCarthy (5-1) and Ross Stripling combined on a three-hitter as Los Angeles won for the eighth time in 10 games.

McCarthy (5-1) allowed two hits in six innings, and Stripling for nine outs for his first big league save.

Chicago has been shut out in three consecutive road games. John Lackey (4-5) gave up five runs, six hits and four walks in six innings.

ASTROS 5, ORIOLES 2

HOUSTON (AP) — Dallas Keuchel (8-0) returned from a disabled list stint caused by a pinched nerve in his neck and became the major leagues' first eight-game winner, allowing one run and four hits in six innings with eight strikeouts. Will Harris struck out two in a perfect ninth for his second save.

George Springer hit a two-run homer for a 4-1 lead in the fourth against Wade Miley (1-3), who gave up four runs and eight hits in five innings.

PIRATES 5, METS 4

PITTSBURGH (AP) — John Jaso singled home the tying run against Addison Reed in the ninth inning and the winning run off Josh Edgin with two outs in the 10th.

Tony Watson (3-1) struck out Travis d'Arnaud to strand two runners in the 10th, and the Pirates loaded the bases in the bottom half against Tyler Pill (0-1), who made his big league debut.

On manager Terry Collins' 68th birthday, the Mets blew a save for the fifth time in their last seven chances.

CARDINALS 3, ROCKIES 0

DENVER (AP) — Adam Wainwright kept up his mastery of the Rockies by scattering three hits over seven innings, Tommy Pham hit a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals beat Colorado. Wainwright (5-3) struck out six and retired the last 10 batters he faced as he moved to 10-1 with a 1.56 ERA over his career against Colorado.

Yadier Molina extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a run-scoring single in the third. Pham had the big blow in the fifth, when he lined a slider Kyle Freeland (5-3) into the left- centre seats.

The Cardinals withstood a scare in the eighth, with Trevor Rosenthal working his way out of a bases loaded jam by getting Carlos Gonzalez to ground out. Seung Hwan Oh pitched the ninth for his 11th save.

GIANTS 6, BRAVES 3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ty Blach (3-2) pitched shutout ball into the eighth inning and gave San Francisco's struggling offence a boost with an RBI single during a three-run fourth that helped the Giants snap a four-game losing streak.

Nick Hundley homered and drove in three runs and Brandon Belt added a solo shot against Mike Foltynewicz (3-5) as the Giants' bats broke out after being held to six runs during the four-game skid.