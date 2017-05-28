Canada defeats England, 33-5, earns semifinal birth in women's rugby sevens

LANGFORD, B.C. — Canada's women's rugby sevens squad continued its winning ways Sunday, defeating England and earning a birth in the semifinals of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event in Langford, B.C.

Canada won 33-5, with tries by Ashley Steacy, Brittany Benn, Ghislaine Landry and Megan Lukan.

The Canadian women, who are looking to become the first host nation to win an event on the women's circuit, will meet Australia in the semifinals.

Landry, Canada's captain, says the team cleared a psychological hurdle by moving on to the semis, but she also credited the squad's fierce defence that smothered England.

Canada, which won Olympic bronze last summer in Rio, posted three wins Saturday on home turf, defeating Brazil, France and Russia.