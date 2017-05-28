Crosby, Penguins chasing back-to-back Cups

PITTSBURGH — The chance at history is only part of what's driving Sidney Crosby in the Stanley Cup final.

Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins can become the first team in the salary cap era to win back-to-back Stanley Cups. But while aware of the potential to repeat, Crosby said he was motivated more by the opportunity to win after another difficult run to the final.

The Penguins needed seven games to beat both the Washington Capitals and Ottawa Senators.

This is the fourth time Crosby's Penguins have reached the final since 2008. The 29-year-old has a chance for his third Cup title after winning in 2009 and 2016.

No team has repeated as Stanley Cup champion since the Detroit Red Wings won back-to-back Cups in 1997 and 1998.