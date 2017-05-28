Crosby, Penguins chasing back-to-back Cups
A
A
Share via Email
PITTSBURGH — The chance at history is only part of what's driving Sidney Crosby in the Stanley Cup final.
Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins can become the first team in the salary cap era to win back-to-back Stanley Cups. But while aware of the potential to repeat, Crosby said he was motivated more by the opportunity to win after another difficult run to the final.
The Penguins needed seven games to beat both the Washington Capitals and Ottawa Senators.
This is the fourth time Crosby's Penguins have reached the final since 2008. The 29-year-old has a chance for his third Cup title after winning in 2009 and 2016.
No team has repeated as Stanley Cup champion since the Detroit Red Wings won back-to-back Cups in 1997 and 1998.
The Nashville Predators are playing for the Cup for the first time in their history. General manager David Poile credited the play of goaltender Pekka Rinne for the run along with a top-notch defence and group of forwards committed to playing defence.