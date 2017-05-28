Deric makes 4 saves, Dynamo and FC Dallas tie 0-0

FRISCO, Texas — Tyler Deric made four saves for his first shutout of the season to help the Houston Dynamo tie FC Dallas 0-0 on Sunday night.

Seeing his first action since a 2-0 loss to New England on April 8, Deric made a diving stop on Kellyn Acosta's shot to the top corner.

FC Dallas (5-2-5) outshot the Dynamo (6-5-2) 16-5 and seemingly controlled the match, but extended its winless streak to four games, despite the return of Mauro Diaz. The 26-year-old designated player was third in MLS last season with 13 assists before tearing an Achilles tendon on Oct. 16.