Duvall, Kivlehan each hit 2 homers, Reds beat Phils 8-4
PHILADELPHIA — Adam Duvall hit a pair of two-run homers , Patrick Kivlehan had two solo shots and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-4 on Sunday.
Scott Schebler also connected for the Reds and Scott Feldman (4-4) allowed four runs and eight hits in five innings.
The Reds took two of three to win a series in Philadelphia for the first time since August 2006.
Andrew Knapp hit a three-run homer for the struggling Phillies, who have lost nine consecutive series. They're 6-22 in that span.
Phillies starter Zach Eflin (0-3) was roughed up again. He allowed seven runs and nine hits, including four homers, in five innings.
Duvall hit a two-run shot to deep left-
Knapp's drive to straightaway
Duvall had an RBI single in the first and Schebler hit one out in the second.
STATS
Reds 2B Jose Peraza extended his career-high hitting streak to 13 games. ... Schebler leads the Reds with 15 homers, Duvall has 13, Joey Votto has 12 and Eugenio Suarez has 10. ... Philadelphia's bullpen had a scoreless streak of 22 2/3 innings before Kivlehan went deep in the ninth.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Reds: C Stuart Turner (hamstring) was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Sunday night. ... LHP Tony Cingrani (oblique) is slated to make a rehab appearance at Single-A Dayton on Monday.
Phillies: INF-OF Howie Kendrick has played four rehab games and is close to returning from an oblique injury that has sidelined him since April 16.
UP NEXT
Reds: RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (0-2, 6.17 ERA) takes the mound at Toronto against RHP Marcus Stroman (5-2, 3.30 ERA) in the opener of a three-game set.
Phillies: RHP Jeremy Hellickson (5-2, 4.28 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game series at Miami. RHP Edinson Volquez (0-7, 4.82 ERA) goes for the Marlins.
