Even with 14 men, Lions beat Kings 54-10 in Super Rugby

JOHANNESBURG — The Lions responded to a first-half red card for their hooker by playing some of their best rugby of the season to beat the Southern Kings 54-10 on Sunday and close the gap on the Crusaders at the top of Super Rugby.

The Lions were already 12-3 up when Robbie Coetzee was sent off in the 31st minute for kneeing an opponent in the head at a ruck. They scored six more tries while down to 14 men.

Flanker Kwagga Smith collected two scintillating tries in that period and the Lions ultimately overran the Kings by eight tries to one.