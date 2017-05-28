Feng holds on for 1-stroke win at LPGA event in Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Shanshan Feng shot a 4-under 68 on Sunday to win the LPGA Volvik Championship by one stroke over Minjee Lee and Sung Hyun Park.
Feng earned her first victory of the season and seventh of her career. She led by one shot after a bogey-free third round Saturday, then kept the competition at bay on the 6,734-yard course at Travis Pointe Country Club.
Lee (65) made six birdies on the front nine, and Park (66) made four on the back.