Graveman going on DL; A's to recall Mengden for Monday start

NEW YORK — The Oakland Athletics plan to put pitcher Kendall Graveman on the 10-day disabled list Monday and recall right-hander Daniel Mengden from Triple-A Nashville to make his first major league start of the season in Cleveland.

Graveman was scratched from his scheduled start Friday night at Yankee Stadium, the second time his pitching shoulder has flared up this season. Even though an MRI was clean, A's manager Bob Melvin said Sunday this DL stint will probably last longer than the previous one — Graveman was sidelined from April 15-26 with a strained right shoulder.