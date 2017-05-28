Harvey wins second straight start as Mets beat Pirates 7-2

PITTSBURGH — Matt Harvey pitched one-run ball over six innings to win his second straight start, and the New York Mets beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-2 on Sunday night.

The one-time Mets ace, hampered by injuries and off-field issues the last two seasons, scattered six hits, struck out four and walked two. Harvey (4-3) beat the San Diego Padres on Tuesday when he allowed two runs in five innings and has consecutive victories for the first time since winning his first two starts of the season.

Harvey had failed to pitch more than 5 1/3 innings in his previous five starts, in which he had a combined 21 walks in 25 1/3 innings.

Gregory Polanco led off the second inning with his third home run to open the scoring but that was the only run the Pirates managed off Harvey.

Tyler Glasnow (2-4) was tagged for five runs in five innings.

Jay Bruce and Curtis Granderson each had three of the Mets' 14 hits, while Asdrubal Cabrera added two.

Cabrera's two-run double in the fourth inning off the top of the centre -field wall put the Mets ahead 2-1. Bruce hit a two-run double in a three-run fifth.

Polanco, Josh Harrison and David Freese each had two hits for Pittsburgh.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: LHP Steven Matz (left elbow irritation) pitched five perfect innings Sunday in his rehab start for Triple-A Las Vegas, striking out eight against El Paso in a 73-pitch outing. . RHP Seth Lugo (partial elbow ligament tear) pitched six innings in a rehab start for Double-A Binghamton and allowed three runs and eight hits with seven strikeouts and two walks . There was no update on LF Yoenis Cespedes (strained left hamstring), who felt tightness in his right quadriceps following first rehab game Friday night for Class A St. Lucie and is not expected to play until at least Tuesday.

Pirates: RHP Jameson Taillon (testicular cancer surgery) pitched three scoreless innings Sunday in first rehab start for Double-A Altoona, allowing one hit and striking out six at Erie in an Eastern League game. Taillon returned to the mound just 20 days after his May 8 surgery.

PILL ON THE HILL?

Mets rookie right-hander Tyler Pill is tentatively scheduled to make his first major league start Tuesday night against Milwaukee in New York if he's not needed to pitch in relief Monday night against the Brewers.

Pill took the loss in his major league debut Saturday, giving up the winning run in the 10th inning against the Pirates, a day after being called up from Las Vegas. He was a combined 4-1 with 1.60 ERA in nine starts with Las Vegas and Double-A Binghamton.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Robert Gsellman (2-3, 6.45 ERA) is scheduled to start Monday night against Milwaukee RHP Matt Garza (2-1, 3.60) in the opener of a four-game series. Gsellman allowed three runs in six innings against San Diego on Wednesday in a no-decision after two relief appearances.