Mascherano out 6 weeks, will miss Argentina vs. Brazil

BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona says defender Javier Mascherano will be out of action for six weeks to recover from a right knee injury.

Barcelona's season is over, but the injury will rule out Mascherano from Argentina's friendly against Brazil on June 9.

Mascherano injured his leg early in Saturday's final of the Copa del Rey, when Barcelona beat Alaves 3-1 to defend its title for a third straight season.

He also cut his head during the collision with an Alaves player that produced the leg injury. He returned on crutches to join the team celebration.