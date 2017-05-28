Sports

Scores and Schedule

Saturday's Games

AHL Playoffs

Conference Finals

Grand Rapids 4 San Jose 2

(Grand Rapids wins series 4-1)

Syracuse 3 Providence 1

(Syracuse wins series 4-1)

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 3 Texas 1

N.Y. Yankees 3 Oakland 2

Chicago White Sox 3 Detroit 0, 1st game

Minnesota 5 Tampa Bay 3

Boston 6 Seattle 0

Kansas City 5 Cleveland 2

Detroit 4 Chicago White Sox 3, 2nd game

Houston 5 Baltimore 2

National League

Philadelphia 4 Cincinnati 3

Washington 3 San Diego 0

Milwaukee 6 Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 5 Chicago Cubs 0

Pittsburgh 5 N.Y. Mets 4, 10 innings 

St. Louis 3 Colorado 0

San Francisco 6 Atlanta 3

Interleague

L.A. Angels 5 Miami 2

---

MLS

Seattle 1 Portland 0

D.C. 1 Vancouver 0

New York 2 New England 1

Minnesota 1 Orlando 0

Salt Lake 1 Philadelphia 0

Colorado 1 Kansas City 0

Los Angeles 4 San Jose 2

---

Sunday's Games

(All times Eastern)

Memorial Cup

Championship Game in Windsor, Ont.

Erie at Windsor, 7 p.m.

---

MLB

American League

Oakland (Triggs 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 5-2), 1:05 p.m.

Texas (Cashner 1-4) at Toronto (Biagini 1-2), 1:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 4-3) at Cleveland (Tomlin 2-6), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Bergman 1-2) at Boston (Porcello 3-5), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Asher 1-2) at Houston (McCullers 5-1), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 3-5), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Cobb 4-4) at Minnesota (Gibson 1-4), 2:10 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati (Feldman 3-4) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-2), 1:35 p.m.

San Diego (Chacin 4-4) at Washington (Ross 2-0), 1:35 p.m.

Arizona (Corbin 4-4) at Milwaukee (Nelson 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Lynn 4-2) at Colorado (Marquez 3-2), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Dickey 3-3) at San Francisco (Cueto 4-4), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-2), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Harvey 3-3) at Pittsburgh (Glasnow 2-3), 8:00 p.m.

Interleague

L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 4-2) at Miami (Urena 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

---

MLS

New York City FC at Atlanta United FC, 5 p.m.

Houston at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

---

