Scores and Schedule
Saturday's Games
AHL Playoffs
Conference Finals
Grand Rapids 4 San Jose 2
(Grand Rapids wins series 4-1)
Syracuse 3 Providence 1
(Syracuse wins series 4-1)
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 3 Texas 1
N.Y. Yankees 3 Oakland 2
Chicago White Sox 3 Detroit 0, 1st game
Minnesota 5 Tampa Bay 3
Boston 6 Seattle 0
Kansas City 5 Cleveland 2
Detroit 4 Chicago White Sox 3, 2nd game
Houston 5 Baltimore 2
National League
Philadelphia 4 Cincinnati 3
Washington 3 San Diego 0
Milwaukee 6 Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 5 Chicago Cubs 0
Pittsburgh 5 N.Y. Mets 4, 10 innings
St. Louis 3 Colorado 0
San Francisco 6 Atlanta 3
Interleague
L.A. Angels 5 Miami 2
---
MLS
Seattle 1 Portland 0
D.C. 1 Vancouver 0
New York 2 New England 1
Minnesota 1 Orlando 0
Salt Lake 1 Philadelphia 0
Colorado 1 Kansas City 0
Los Angeles 4 San Jose 2
---
Sunday's Games
(All times Eastern)
Memorial Cup
Championship Game in Windsor, Ont.
Erie at Windsor, 7 p.m.
---
MLB
American League
Oakland (Triggs 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 5-2), 1:05 p.m.
Texas (Cashner 1-4) at Toronto (Biagini 1-2), 1:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 4-3) at Cleveland (Tomlin 2-6), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Bergman 1-2) at Boston (Porcello 3-5), 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Asher 1-2) at Houston (McCullers 5-1), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 3-5), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Cobb 4-4) at Minnesota (Gibson 1-4), 2:10 p.m.
National League
Cincinnati (Feldman 3-4) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-2), 1:35 p.m.
San Diego (Chacin 4-4) at Washington (Ross 2-0), 1:35 p.m.
Arizona (Corbin 4-4) at Milwaukee (Nelson 2-3), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Lynn 4-2) at Colorado (Marquez 3-2), 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Dickey 3-3) at San Francisco (Cueto 4-4), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-2), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Harvey 3-3) at Pittsburgh (Glasnow 2-3), 8:00 p.m.
Interleague
L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 4-2) at Miami (Urena 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
---
MLS
New York City FC at Atlanta United FC, 5 p.m.
Houston at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
---