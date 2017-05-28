Springer, McCullers, Astros hand Orioles 7th loss in row 8-4

HOUSTON — George Springer homered during a six-run second inning, sending Lance McCullers and the Houston Astros over Baltimore 8-4 Sunday for the Orioles' season-worst seventh straight loss.

Springer connected for the second straight game, helping the Astros overcome a 3-0 deficit against Alec Asher (1-3).

McCullers (6-1) allowed five hits and three runs — two earned — in six innings. He struck out eight in his fourth straight win.

McCullers' streak of 22 scoreless innings ended when Schoop hit a two-run homer in the first.

Schoop drove in three runs and Mark Trumbo added a solo homer for the Orioles, who have been outscored 38-17 during their skid.

Marwin Gonzalez hit a two-run double with one out in the Houston second inning and scored on a double by Yuli Gurriel to tie it at 3.

Springer for his 11th homer with two outs. Asher watched the ball sail over him and put his hands on his knees and shook his head as Springer rounded the bases.

Josh Reddick followed with a triple and scored on a single by Jose Altuve to push the lead to 6-3. Asher finally got the third out when Carlos Correa hit a grounder in his second at-bat of the inning.

Asher gave up six hits in two innings in his first start since replacing struggling right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez in the rotation. Jimenez, who had a 7.17 ERA in nine games entering Sunday, allowed five hits and two runs in six innings after Asher's early exit.

Up 2-0, the Orioles the bases with one out in the second on a single by Hyun Soo Kim and two errors. Schoop's single with two outs pushed the lead to 3-0 before McCullers retired Manny Machado to limit the damage.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: CF Adam Jones was out of the lineup for a second straight game because of a sore hip. But manager Buck Showalter said he was feeling better and that he expects him to return on Monday.

Astros: Put RHP Charlie Morton on the 10-day disabled list with a strained muscle in the right side of his back and manager A.J. Hinch said there is no timetable for his return. Mike Fiers, who was moved into the bullpen on Saturday in favour of Brad Peacock, will return to the rotation to make Morton's scheduled start on Tuesday at Minnesota.

UP NEXT

Orioles: Dylan Bundy (5-3, 2.92 ERA) is scheduled to start for Baltimore on Monday in the opener of a series against the Yankees. He allowed six hits and two runs in seven innings of a 2-0 loss to the Twins in his last start.

Astros: Brad Peacock (2-0, 0.87) will make his second start of the season on Monday when Houston opens a three-game series at Minnesota. Peacock allowed one hit and no runs while striking out eight in 4 1/3 innings of his last start when he filled in when Dallas Keuchel missed one start with a pinched nerve in his neck.

