Texas' Scottie Scheffler, Vanderbilt lead NCAA golf

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. — Texas junior Scottie Scheffler opened a three-stroke lead Sunday in the NCAA individual competition and Vanderbilt topped the team standings at Rich Harvest Farms.

Scheffler shot his third straight 4-under 68. Vanderbilt's Matthias Schwab (70) and Illinois' Dylan Meyer (69) were tied for second.

On Monday, the individual champion will be crowned and the top eight teams will advance to match play.