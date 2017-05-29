Blue Jays' lefty Francisco Liriano strikes out seven in triple-A rehab start

Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Francisco Liriano said he feels ready to return from the disabled list after striking out seven batters in a rehab start Sunday with the triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

Liriano, who has been on the disabled list since May 11 with left shoulder inflammation, said in a video posted on the Bisons' Twitter account that his arm felt great during the outing.

"I'm ready," Liriano said when asked if he could start for Toronto on Friday against the New York Yankees.

"I've got to wait and see how I feel tomorrow but besides that I think everything feels great."

Liriano threw 72 pitches, allowing three runs on three hits and walking two over 4 1/3 innings in Buffalo's 8-7 loss to the Charlotte Knights in Charlotte, N.C.