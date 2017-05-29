Bundy sharp as Orioles beat Yankees 3-2 to end 7-game skid

BALTIMORE — Dylan Bundy allowed two runs over seven innings in another strong start at Camden Yards, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Yankees 3-2 Monday to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Jonathan Schoop had two RBIs to help the Orioles end their longest skid since a nine-game drought in 2011. Baltimore took a 3-1 lead with two unearned runs in the third inning and held on to improve the AL's best home record to 16-7.

Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 17th home run for the first-place Yankees in this AL East matchup.

Bundy (6-3) gave up seven hits, struck out three and walked one. The right-hander is 4-1 with a 2.23 ERA in six home starts this season.

Darren O'Day worked a perfect eighth and Brad Brach got three straight outs for his 10th save in 13 tries.

Yankees rookie Jordan Montgomery (2-4) allowed three runs, one earned, and eight hits over 4 1-3 innings. It was the shortest of his nine career starts, all of which have come this season.

The Orioles used a two-out RBI single by Mark Trumbo to go up 1-0 in the first inning.

A sacrifice fly by Aaron Hicks tied it in the second before Schoop hit a, two-out, two-run double in the third. The hit came after second baseman Starlin Castro botched a grounder up the middle.

Judge connected in the seventh to get the Yankees to 3-2. But New York failed to get a hit after that and fell to 13-2 when Judge homers.

SLUMPING SLUGGER

Orioles 1B Chris Davis batted second for the first time this season, but the switch failed to change his luck at the plate. Davis went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts and is 5 for 47 with 26 Ks in his last 12 games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: Aroldis Chapman, who's been on the DL since May 13 with left shoulder inflammation, played catch for a second straight day. ... Jacoby Ellsbury (concussion/neck) is not yet ready for baseball activity, manager Joe Girardi said. ... 1B Greg Bird (ankle) had seven plate appearances in a simulated game and is expected to begin his rehabilitation assignment Thursday with Single-A Tampa.

Orioles: CF Adam Jones was a late scratch from the starting lineup and ended up missing a third straight game with a sore hip.

UP NEXT

Yankees: Luis Severino (3-2, 3.11 ERA) starts Tuesday in the second game of the series, coming off an outing in which he blanked KC over eight innings on May 24.

Orioles: Chris Tillman (1-1, 4.43 ERA) makes his 20th career start against the Yankees. He's 8-6 lifetime against them, including 2-0 last year.

