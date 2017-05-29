Montreal Alouettes release all-star linebacker Bear Woods

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have released all-star linebacker Bear Woods.

The 30-year-old was named the CFL East Division player of the year for the second time in his career last season.

He had 126 defensive tackles and five sacks in 18 games.

In seven seasons with the Alouettes, Woods collected 232 defensive tackles, 15 sacks and three interceptions.

The six-foot, 245-pound linebacker was a two-time CFL all-star.

He became the latest stalwart from last year's defence to be let go by new general manager Kavis Reed, joining linebacker Winston Venable and tackle Alan-Michael Cash.