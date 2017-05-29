Newcomer James Wilder Jr. looking to catch on with Toronto Argonauts

TORONTO — James Wilder Jr. is certainly standing out at the Toronto Argonauts training camp.

At six foot three and 232 pounds, Wilder stands head and shoulders above the Argos' other running backs at York University.

Wilder is looking to crack the Argos' roster after spending the last three seasons in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills.

He played collegiately at Florida State, helping the Seminoles capture the NCAA title in 2014 before joining the Bengals as an undrafted free agent.