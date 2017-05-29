Thornberry wins NCAA title; Oregon advances to match play

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. — Mississippi sophomore Braden Thornberry closed with a 1-under 71 to claim the NCAA individual title with a four-shot victory.

On a brutal day of scoring at Rich Harvest Farm, Thornberry took advantage of an early blunder by Scottie Scheffler of Texas and late mistakes of those trying to catch him. Mason Overstreet of Arkansas also shot 71 and finished second. Scheffler shot 78 and tied for third.

Vanderbilt romps its way to the No. 1 seed for the NCAA Men's Golf Championship that starts Tuesday with match play. The Commodores finished 12 shots ahead of Oklahoma.