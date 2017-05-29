Toronto Wolfpack await word on halfback Blake Wallace's ankle injury

TORONTO — The Toronto Wolfpack may have lost Australian halfback Blake Wallace for a while.

The 24-year-old from Wollongong watched practice Monday wearing a walking boot after injuring an ankle last week in practice.

Coach Paul Rowley was awaiting word on a scan but expects Wallace to miss a chunk of time.

"It could be three, four weeks at best," Rowley said after practice.

The Wolfpack (8-0-0) host the Coventry Bears (1-7-0) on Saturday. Then it's back to England for two games followed by four home outings at Lamport Stadium.

Toronto, rugby's first transatlantic team, has started life in the third tier of English rugby league, looking to win promotion ultimately to the elite Super League.