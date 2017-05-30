Blue Jays lefty J.A. Happ activated from disabled list before start against Reds

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays reinstated left-hander J.A. Happ from the disabled list Tuesday and optioned reliever Dominic Leone to triple-A Buffalo.

Happ spent six weeks on the DL due to a left elbow injury. He was scheduled to start for the Blue Jays on Tuesday night against the Cincinnati Reds.

The 34-year-old southpaw was 0-3 with a 4.50 earned-run average before going on the disabled list.

Happ was 20-4 last season with a 3.18 ERA over 195 innings pitched. He finished sixth in American League Cy Young Award voting.