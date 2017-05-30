Blue Jays lefty J.A. Happ activated from disabled list before start against Reds
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays reinstated left-hander J.A. Happ from the disabled list Tuesday and optioned reliever Dominic Leone to triple-A Buffalo.
Happ spent six weeks on the DL due to a left elbow injury. He was scheduled to start for the Blue Jays on Tuesday night against the Cincinnati Reds.
The 34-year-old southpaw was 0-3 with a 4.50 earned-run average before going on the disabled list.
Happ was 20-4 last season with a 3.18 ERA over 195 innings pitched. He finished sixth in American League Cy Young Award voting.
Leone was 1-0 with a 4.01 ERA over 21 appearances with the Blue Jays this season.
Most Popular
-
Privacy czar raises flag over planned U.S. border password searches
-
William Sandeson's handgun capable of firing: firearms expert
-
Nova Scotia police on man facing charges for killing pedestrian while texting and driving: 'It's unique'
-
‘Implied threats’ towards kids of CBE trustee candidate prompted Twitter shutdown: Students Count