Bruins sign Notre Dame's Bjork to 3-year entry-level deal

BOSTON — The Bruins have signed forward Anders Bjork to an entry-level contract.

The team said Tuesday that the three-year deal for the 20-year-old Notre Dame standout is set to begin next season.

Bjork led the Fighting Irish in points as a junior last season with 21 goals and 31 assists — both career highs. It helped Notre Dame reach the Frozen Four for the first time since 2011. For his efforts Bjork was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, given to the NCAA's top player.

Prior to attending Notre Dame he spent two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program.