Canadian powerlifter Jamael tests positive for 11 banned substances

OTTAWA — Canadian powerlifter Thomas Jamael has been banned four years after testing positive for 11 banned substances.

Jamael's urine sample was tested in-competition on Feb. 11.

It revealed the presence of anabolic steroids nandrolone, testosterone, methandienone, oxandrolone, oxymetholone, clostebol, boldenone and drostanolone, plus tamoxifen and letrozole which are hormone and metabolic modulators, along with cannabis.