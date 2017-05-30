John Stockton's father passes away in Washington state

SPOKANE, Wash. — The father of Hall of Famer John Stockton has died. He was 89.

John H. "Jack" Stockton died Saturday in Spokane.

Jack Stockton was the co-founder of Jack and Dan's tavern, which has received national attention in recent years as a gathering place for fans of Gonzaga basketball. He sold his share of the bar, located across the street from the Gonzaga campus, in 2006.

The Spokesman-Review reports that the bar was also a gathering place for Utah Jazz fans during John Stockton's playing days.

The Jazz tweeted condolences to Stockton's family. "Jack was a valued member of the Jazz family and his loss will be felt by many," the team posted on its official account.

___