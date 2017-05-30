Mainz to present new coach to replace Schmidt

MAINZ, Germany — Bundesliga club Mainz says it will present a new coach on Wednesday to replace Martin Schmidt, who was asked to leave after a difficult season.

The club didn't identify the new coach but Kicker magazine reports the job will go to Mainz's former under-23 coach Sandro Schwarz.

The 38-year-old Schwarz has indicated he would like to take the next step after two years in charge of the under-23s.