Man City chairman says Aguero won't leave, hopes Toure stays

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak says Sergio Aguero will not be leaving in the off-season and wants Yaya Toure to "continue his journey with us" as the club prepares for another summer of heavy spending.

In his annual end-of-season review, Al-Mubarak said in an in-house interview that City was "truly going in a direction that is positive" under Pep Guardiola despite acknowledging his "disappointment" that the team failed to win a trophy this season.

He said City will "go and get some of the best talent in the world" this off-season and that Aguero, whose starting place is under pressure from Gabriel Jesus, will be at the club next season.