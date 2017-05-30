New York Islanders name Scott Gomez an assistant coach

NEW YORK — The New York Islanders have added Scott Gomez to their coaching staff.

Islanders coach Doug Weight announced Tuesday that Gomez will begin his coaching career this season.

Gomez retired after the 2015-16 season, ending a 16-year NHL career that saw him win the Calder Memorial Trophy in 1999-00 as the league's top rookie, and two Stanley Cups with the New Jersey Devils (2000, 2003).