Oklahoma rallies, Vanderbilt survives a scare in NCAA golf

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. — Oklahoma overcame a deficit in all five matches and Brad Dalke capped off the rally by winning in 19 holes to send the Sooners to a 3-2 victory over Baylor and into the semifinals of the NCAA men's golf championship.

Patrick Martin avoided overtime for top-seeded Vanderbilt when he made an 18-foot birdie putt from the fringe Tuesday for a 1-up victory over Harry Hall of UNLV, and Theo Humphrey sent the Commodores into the semifinals by holding on for a 1-up victory in the final match.

In the other quarterfinals, Illinois outlasted Southern California, while defending champion Oregon defeated Oklahoma State.