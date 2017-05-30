Portugal and Venezuela advance to U20 World Cup quarters

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Portugal and Venezuela advanced to the Under-20 World Cup quarterfinals at the expense of Asia's last two hopes on Tuesday.

Portugal knocked out host South Korea 3-1 in the round of 16, while Venezuela beat Japan 1-0 after extra time to make the quarterfinals for the first time.

The South Koreans targeted the quarterfinals after group wins over Guinea and Argentina, and enjoyed support from a capacity crowd in Cheonan. But the Portuguese killed the game midway through the second half when Bruno Xadas dribbled past two defenders on the edge of the area to shoot past Song Bum-keun for his second goal and his team's third.