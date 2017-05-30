Position-by-position matchups for the NBA Finals
A position-by-position look at the matchups in the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers:
CENTER: Zaza Pachulia vs. Tristan Thompson. Pachulia is back and ready to go after missing two games in the Western Conference finals with a heel injury. He may not be out there long if the Warriors decide they need more mobility against Thompson, who is nearly averaging a double-double and shooting 60
POWER FORWARD: Draymond Green vs. Kevin Love. Green wanted the matchup with the Cavaliers after Golden State fell short last year despite his brilliant Game 7, and now here it comes. On top of his versatility and
SMALL FORWARD: Kevin Durant vs. LeBron James. Durant has been terrific in his first
SHOOTING GUARD: Klay Thompson vs. J.R. Smith. Thompson's shot has been off in the
POINT GUARD: Stephen Curry vs. Kyrie Irving. With his big performance in Game 5 that helped start Cleveland's comeback, his 3-pointer in Game 7 and then his go-ahead basket in their Christmas Day matchup, Irving has repeatedly hurt the Warriors. Now he comes into this series off a sizzling conference finals, shooting 62
RESERVES: Andre Iguodala, Shawn Livingston, JaVale McGee, Ian Clark, David West, and Patrick McCaw vs. Channing Frye, Iman Shumpert, Kyle Korver, Deron Williams and Richard Jefferson. Iguodala has shot the ball poorly in the
COACHES: Steve Kerr or Mike Brown vs. Tyronn Lue. Kerr is still trying to determine if his back is healthy enough to return to the bench. If not, Brown, who replaced him midway through the first round, faces the team he led to the 2007 NBA Finals. Lue tries to build on the terrific start to his coaching career by becoming just the second NBA coach to win titles in his first two seasons. Edge: Even.
