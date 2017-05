Robert's $26M signing bonus from ChiSox spread over 3 years

CHICAGO — Cuban prospect Luis Robert's signing bonus will be spread out over three years.

Chicago finalized a minor league contract with the 19-year-old outfielder on Saturday, a deal that includes a $26 million signing bonus and will cost the White Sox an additional $25,243,200 in tax for exceeding their international bonus pool.

Robert receives $10 million within 30 days' approval of the commissioner's office and $2.5 million on Dec. 20. He gets $2 million each on July 1 in 2018 and 2019, and $2 million each on Dec. 20 in 2018 and 2019. A final $4.5 million payment is due on July 1, 2020.

Chicago must pay a 100 per cent tax on the amount of bonuses exceeding $3,729,800, not including bonuses of $10,000 or under.