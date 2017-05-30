Scott Stevens leaves Wild staff after 1 year for family time
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Wild assistant coach Scott Stevens has resigned after one year with the team, citing a desire to spend more time with his family in New Jersey.
In a statement distributed Tuesday by the team, Stevens said his time in Minnesota was "a fantastic experience." The Wild had a franchise-record 106 points before losing in the first round of the playoffs to the St. Louis Blues.
The 53-year-old Stevens and his wife, Donna, have three children.
