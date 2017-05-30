UCLA creates $1M in scholarships in name of Jackie Robinson

LOS ANGELES — UCLA is creating $1 million worth of scholarships in the name of Jackie Robinson for male athletes in the four sports the baseball Hall of Famer played while attending the school.

The Jackie R. Robinson Centennial Scholars Endowed Scholarships will cover baseball, football, men's basketball and men's track and field.

The school said Tuesday that the $1 million was donated by local philanthropists with the UCLA Chancellor's Centennial Scholars Match providing a 50 per cent match.

Robinson attended UCLA from 1939-41. Six years later, he broke the colour barrier in Major League Baseball with the Brooklyn Dodgers.