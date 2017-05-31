Andino suspended 50 games for positive amphetamine test

NEW YORK — Baltimore Orioles infielder Robert Andino has been suspended for 50 games under baseball's minor league drug program following a positive test for Amphetamine, a banned stimulant.

The suspension was announced Wednesday by the commissioner's office along with 72-game bans for Orioles outfielder Johnny Dixon and Arizona pitcher Bryan Valdez, who both tested positive for metabolites of Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance.

Andino, 33, is a veteran of 10 major league seasons, including 2009-12 with Baltimore at the major league level. His game-ending, ninth-inning single on the final day of the 2011 regular season gave the Orioles a 4-3 win over Boston, eliminating the Red Sox from playoff contention.

He also has played for the Marlins (2005-08, 2016) and Seattle (2013). He has a .233 career batting average with 18 homers and 97 RBIs in 481 games.

Andino agreed in February to a minor league contract with the Orioles that pays $18,000 a month. He is batting .234 with six homers and 23 RBIs this season at Norfolk of the Triple-A International League.

Dixon, 20, was preparing for his third season with the Dominican Summer League Orioles and Valdez, 22 for his second season with the Dominican Summer League D-backs.