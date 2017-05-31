Sports

Andino suspended 50 games for positive amphetamine test

FILE - Tuesday, March 14, 2017 file photo, Baltimore Orioles second baseman Robert Andino flips the ball to first baseman Chris Davis in time to get Tampa Bay Rays' Shane Peterson in the third inning of a spring training baseball game in Sarasota, Fla. Baltimore Orioles infielder Robert Andino has been suspended for 50 games under baseball's minor league drug program following a positive test for Amphetamine, a banned stimulant, Wednesday, May 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

NEW YORK — Baltimore Orioles infielder Robert Andino has been suspended for 50 games under baseball's minor league drug program following a positive test for Amphetamine, a banned stimulant.

The suspension was announced Wednesday by the commissioner's office along with 72-game bans for Orioles outfielder Johnny Dixon and Arizona pitcher Bryan Valdez, who both tested positive for metabolites of Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance.

Andino, 33, is a veteran of 10 major league seasons, including 2009-12 with Baltimore at the major league level. His game-ending, ninth-inning single on the final day of the 2011 regular season gave the Orioles a 4-3 win over Boston, eliminating the Red Sox from playoff contention.

He also has played for the Marlins (2005-08, 2016) and Seattle (2013). He has a .233 career batting average with 18 homers and 97 RBIs in 481 games.

Andino agreed in February to a minor league contract with the Orioles that pays $18,000 a month. He is batting .234 with six homers and 23 RBIs this season at Norfolk of the Triple-A International League.

Dixon, 20, was preparing for his third season with the Dominican Summer League Orioles and Valdez, 22 for his second season with the Dominican Summer League D-backs.

There have been 37 suspensions this year under the minor league drug program and two under the big league program: Pittsburgh All-Star outfielder Starling Marte and Philadelphia pitcher Elniery Garcia.

