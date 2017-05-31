Baseball Capsules

MINNEAPOLIS — George Springer reached base in all six plate appearances and hit two of Houston's season-high six home runs to lead the Astros to their seventh straight victory, 17-6 over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman, Evan Gattis and Marwin Gonzalez also went deep for the Astros, who scored 40 runs in the three games to set a franchise record for runs in a series of any length. They had 19 hits on Wednesday and 37 in the series.

Brian Dozier, Eddie Rosario and Jason Castro homered for the Twins, who have lost four straight. Hector Santiago (4-5) gave up six runs and eight hits and walked three in six innings, three days after he was an emergency fill-in during the 15th inning of a loss to Tampa Bay.

Springer's two homers travelled an estimated 900 combined feet, including a moon shot off of Ryan Pressly in the six-run seventh inning that landed just short of the third deck in left- centre field. That was measured at 473 feet, the second-longest homer in the majors this season behind a 481-footer by Arizona's Jake Lamb on April 29.

Michael Feliz (2-0) got the win and left-hander Reymin Guduan also made his big league debut, allowing one run on two hits in two innings.

BLUE JAYS 5, REDS 4

TORONTO (AP) — Devon Travis hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the seventh inning, Luke Maile also hit a two-run home run, and Toronto beat Cincinnati to complete a three-game sweep.

Jason Grilli (2-4) pitched one inning for the victory as the Blue Jays won for the eighth time in nine games and finished May at 18-10. Toronto hit 49 home runs in May, going deep in 18 of its final 20 games.

Joe Smith worked the eighth and Roberto Osuna survived a shaky ninth for his 11th save. Scott Schebler homered on Osuna's first pitch, his NL-leading 16th. A single, Ryan Goins' fielding error, and a stolen base gave the Reds runners at second and third with one out, but Osuna preserved the win by striking out Billy Hamilton and Zack Cozart.

Travis, whose 13-game hitting streak ended Tuesday, snapped an 0-for-6 slump by connecting off Wandy Peralta (2-1).

MARLINS 10, PHILLIES 2

MIAMI (AP) — Justin Bour hit two home runs, increasing his season total to 15, and Miami completed its first series sweep of the season by beating Philadelphia before a sparse crowd.

Marcell Ozuna hit his 14th homer for the Marlins, who have won four games in a row, their longest winning streak since last July.

Dan Straily (4-3) struck out 10, allowed one earned run in 6 2/3 innings, and benefited from the offensive support to win his third start in a row.

The Phillies (17-34), off to their worst start since 1961, went 6-22 in May. That's their fewest wins in a month since June 1997. Aaron Nola (2-3) lost his third start in a row. He gave up four runs and needed 73 pitches to get through three innings — his shortest outing of the year.

The Marlins were contending for the worst record in the majors before their recent turnaround, and plenty of room remains on the bandwagon. Announced attendance was 15,197, lowest of the season in Miami, and a head count put the actual crowd at 1,590, perhaps the smallest in the five-year history of Marlins Park.

