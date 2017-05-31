Canada's women's basketball drops one-point exhibition loss to Montenegro

BORDEAUX, France — Canada's women's basketball team dropped a 67-66 decision to 27th-ranked Montenegro on Wednesday in the third game of their European exhibition series.

Ruth Hamblin of Houston, B.C., had 12 points and eight rebounds, while Katherine Plouffe of Edmonton scored 12 points to top the No. 6 Canadians. Miah-Marie Langlois of Windsor, Ont., added 11 points.

The Canadians opened the series last week with a 64-42 loss to No. 2 Spain, then topped 13th-ranked Japan 61-56.

It's the first international tournament for the Canadians since last summer's Rio Olympics, and a chance for coach Lisa Thomaidis to help develop the team's next generation. Canada is missing several key players such as University of Connecticut guard Kia Nurse.