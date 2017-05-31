Capan-Wong team wins US Amateur 4-Ball title

PINEHURST, N.C. — The team of Frankie Capan and Shuai Ming Wong rallied to win the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship on Wednesday, beating Clark Collier and Kyle Hudelson 2 and 1.

The two 17-year-olds won the title with a birdie on the par-3 17th hole at the same Pinehurst No. 2 course that has hosted three U.S. Opens.

Capan, from North Oaks, Minnesota, plans to play at Alabama in 2018. Wong, the Hong Kong player from The Woodlands, Texas, has committed to start play at SMU that year — a decision reached after Mustangs coach Jason Enloe beat the Capan-Wong team in the round of 16 at this event last year.

They won four holes on the back nine, squaring up the match with a birdie on the par-4 12th and taking the lead with another birdie two holes later before sealing it on the 17th.

Capan was playing in his fourth USGA event while Wong was in his sixth. Capan reached the round of 16 in the U.S. Junior Amateur last year, while Wong was knocked out in the round of 32.

They won this title by ending an unlikely run by a pair of Oklahoma City players.

Collier, 27, and Hudelson, 29, were the first alternates after winning a qualifier in Illinois last fall. The USGA contacted them last week to invite them to Pinehurst after the team of Cole Hammer and Philip Barbaree withdrew. Barbaree, who plays at LSU, was playing in the NCAA championship.