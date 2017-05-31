CFL TSN giving fans chance to build and run their own team this season

TORONTO — Canadian football fans can now become the general manager of their own team.

The CFL and TSN have partnered to launch TSN CFL Fantasy, a free game that will give fans the chance to build and run their own team this season. Participants will compete to win a trip for two to the 2017 Grey Cup in Ottawa.

Throughout the season, fans will select six active offensive players (a quarterback, two running backs, two receivers, and a flex player). They'll also pick a defence from one of the CFL's nine teams and be required to stay under a salary cap.

Weekly prizes will be offered throughout the season in addition to the Grey Cup trip for two.

TSN is also the CFL's broadcast partner.

"TSN and the CFL have a longstanding partnership, and we are excited to expand on that as we launch TSN CFL Fantasy," Ken Volden, TSN's vice-president and executive producer, news and information, said in a statement.

"We're absolutely thrilled to offer sports fans, whether they have always loved the CFL, are new to the CFL, or just love to play fantasy sports, a product that is challenging and exciting while easy and fun to use," said Christina Litz, the CFL's senior vice-president of marketing and content.