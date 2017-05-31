De Rossi renews contract with Roma for another 2 years

ROME — Daniele De Rossi has extended his contract with Roma for two more seasons in a move that should enable him to take over the captain's armband from the recently retired Francesco Totti.

De Rossi made the announcement on Roma's TV channel Wednesday, exactly a month before his contract was to expire.

He says "it's been done for a few days but I asked that it not be mentioned Sunday because that was a day dedicated to another player and I preferred to make it official later."

Totti played his final match with Roma on Sunday.

Like Totti, the 33-year-old De Rossi is from Rome and has played his entire career with his hometown club.