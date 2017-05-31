Indians' Kluber to start against Athletics on Thursday

CLEVELAND — Corey Kluber will make his first start for the Cleveland Indians since May 2 against the Oakland Athletics on Thursday.

Kluber was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained lower back May 3. The injury forced him to leave his last start against Detroit after the third inning. Kluber is 3-2 with a 5.06 ERA in six starts.

The right-hander was 18-9 with a 3.14 ERA last season and went 4-1 with a 1.83 ERA in six playoffs starts. Kluber won the AL Cy Young Award in 2014 and finished third in the voting last season.