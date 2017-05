Irish goalie Cal Petersen to leave school, sign NHL contract

Petersen was a fifth-round pick by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2013 NHL draft (129th overall). The Sabres now have 30 days to sign Petersen before he's eligible to become a rookie free agent and sign with another team.

One of five finalists for the Mike Richter Award as college hockey's top goalie, Petersen led the Irish to the school's third Frozen Four appearance, finishing the season with a 23-12-5, 2.22 goals-against average, .926 save percentage and six shutouts. He closed his Notre Dame career with 90 consecutive starts, the fourth-longest streak in NCAA history, and had a career save percentage of .924, goals-against average of 2.30, 55 wins, and 11 shutouts in 110 games.