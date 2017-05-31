Larin, Barnes score in 2nd half, Orlando City tops DC United

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cyle Larin and Giles Barnes scored in the second half and Orlando City beat D.C. United 2-0 on a rainy Wednesday night for its sixth victory at home.

Orlando City (7-5-2) stopped its club-record winless streak at six. DC United (4-7-2) has been shut out eight times this season, including four of its last five.

Larin fought through a hold in the box to head in Will Johnson's free kick in the 66th minute for a 1-0 lead. Barnes, a second-half sub, scored his first goal for Orlando in the 88th on a shot from distance that slipped through Bill Hamid's hands.

D.C. United's best scoring chance came in the 74th minute. Lamar Neagle intercepted a poor back pass, touched it past goalkeeper Joe Bendik, who came out of his area, and Neagle's shot was saved off the backline by defender Jonathan Spector and again by a hustling Bendik.